Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (4/18/21)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

Texans got another power outage scare from the good folks at the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, Inc. (ERCOT) this past week. Lubbock Power & Light, who’ll be joining ERCOT on June 1, says there’s nothing to worry about.

The Texas Tech University System is poised to claim it’s top prize from lawmakers in Austin this legislative session. They’re about to welcome Midwestern State University and Wichita Falls to their academic nest.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. and 10:35 p.m. on KAMC.

