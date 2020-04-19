Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (4/19/20)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

The law is still the law, and no virus will keep you from having to pay your property taxes. Those statements from the Lubbock Central Appraisal District came in the mail this past week. If you want to protest your appraisal, however, that will be a little different now thanks to COVID-19.

Now is the time our friends in the more rural parts of the South Plains could use a doctor visit over the phone or the computer. COVID-19 may be the final catalyst to get the state to help.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. and 11:05 p.m. on KAMC.

