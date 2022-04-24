LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

Many of you may need help paying this year’s property taxes after seeing your most recent statements. As a voter, you have the chance to help save yourself thousands of dollars in the future. There are two constitutional amendments on the May ballot that deal with property taxes.

Parents, how many of you really pay attention to everything going on in your child’s school? More of you are, including a new group who’d like to see some changes.

Bryan’s guests this week are Pat Kelly, a candidate for the Lubbock City Council District 1 and Lubbock ISD District 4 Trustee Ryan Curry, who’s running for reelection.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs Sundays on KAMC.

You can watch the segments of the broadcast in the video players below.