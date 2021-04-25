Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (4/25/21)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

How would you spend $250 billion? Both the Texas Senate and the House of Representatives have approved the state’s budget plan. We’ll discuss what’s in and out for now.

Hub City residents still have more ideas for what to leave in and out of the Lubbock City Charter. One of those ideas includes what can and should end up in special elections.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. and 10:35 p.m. on KAMC.

You can watch additional segments of the broadcast below: