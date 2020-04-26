Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (4/26/20)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

Commodity prices are not great at the movement. South Plains farmers are wondering what they are going to plant and how to keep things running. There is word of a new aid package that might save the day.

Crude oil prices are even worse as the United States, not to mention the world, has too much of it in stock. There are no industrial bailouts in the foreseeable future. We’ll look back a theweek that blew out the latest oil boom.

Plans on when and how to reopen Lubbock, the South Plains, Texas and the nation continued to be debated and drafted by our leaders as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact us all.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

