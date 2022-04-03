LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

As our volunteer firefighters battle on all the grass and wildfires around the area, Lubbock County leaders are taking new steps to support those volunteers. They’re some of the first recipients of the county’s ‘American Rescue Plan’ money.

What would legalizing marijuana in Texas mean for you? Some like the idea, while others hate it. Our neighbors to the west have made the decision. It’s for sale now just across the border in New Mexico.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Candidate for Lubbock City Council Christy Martinez-Garcia and Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees candidate Beth Luna are Bryan’s guests this week on the broadcast.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. and 10:35 p.m. on KAMC.

You can watch the broadcast in the video players below.