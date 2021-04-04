Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (4/4/21)

Local News

by: EverythingLubbock.com Digital Media Staff

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

Is it a problem we can handle or a humanitarian crisis out of control? We’ll take a real look at the migrant push that is stretching resources at the U.S. and Mexico border, including the border here in Texas.

Would you have what it takes to be a great storyteller? You have to have the experiences to make a good character. Former U.S. congressman and Texas Tech University Chancellor Emeritus Kent Hance is one person that’s ready to talk.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. and 10:35 p.m. on KAMC.

