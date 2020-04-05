Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (4/5/20)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

We can go to the grocery stores. We can also go for a walk. However, can we go to court if we have a legal problem? We’ll discuss our a local justice system is carrying on in this time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

How many of you have wondered where your next roll of toilet paper is going to come from at your local stores? Texas Agricultural Commission Sid Miller has a plan that might just save you a few squares.

We’ll also spend a few minutes with Texas Governor Greg Abbott to get an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

