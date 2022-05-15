LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

A historic moment is coming for the new Lubbock City Council when they’re sworn in next week. There’s a new look and a new point of view coming to the city’s government.

Texas Land Commissioner and candidate for attorney general, George P. Bush, made a recent campaign stop in Lubbock. He’s face incumbent Attorney General Ken Paxton in the May 24 runoff.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Texas House District 84 candidate David Glasheen and Lubbock County Court of Law #2 candidate Bob Nebb are Bryan’s guests this week. Glasheen is facing Carl Tepper and Nebb is facing Tom Brunmett in the Republican primary runoff on May 24.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs Sundays on KAMC.

You can watch the broadcast in the video player below.