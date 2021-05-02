Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (5/2/21)

Local News

(Nexstar Media Group/KAMC News)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

A better way to see the immigration crisis? A former president says the “Texas way is the compassionate way.” Well take a look at how George W. Bush is doing that now.

Gun owners in Texas are putting the pressure on state senators to get a permitless carry bill to Governor Greg Abbott’s desk. The pressure may be working.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. and 10:35 p.m. on KAMC.

You can watch additional segments of the broadcast below:

