Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (5/23/21)

We ask our local police to protect us, but we don’t pay them as much other cities. Now, local officers are asking the Lubbock City Council for more competitive pay.

Lubbock’s switchover to ERCOT is just around the corner Memorial Day weekend. Is the Hub City ready? Is the rest of Texas ready as we come onboard?

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

