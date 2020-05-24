Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (5/24/20)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

Tax revenue is down even with businesses reopening across the Lone Star State. As many Texas families have to do more wth less in this COVID-19 economy, so will state government.

More aid is coming to our struggling farmers and ranchers. We’ll have a closer look at how the the 2019 novel coronoavirus has caused turmoil, even in so-called essential business.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. and 11:05 p.m. on KAMC.

You can watch segments of the broadcast below: