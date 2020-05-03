Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (5/3/20)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.
Lubbock, the South Plains and Texas have partially reopened as we start a new month, but we all continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some have waited, but a lot of anxious owners are now open for business in Lubbock and across Texas despite COVID-19. Could the possibility of a lawsuit be as big of a liability as staying closed?
Lawmakers in Austin and Washington are scrambling to find a solution to the over-supply of oil Texas.
Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.
