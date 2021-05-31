Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (5/30/21)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

The Lubbock City Coucil is setting aside $1.75 million to fix March’s flood damage at Citizens Tower and the adjacent City of Lubbock Building. It’ll take about six months and will be paid for from general funds though a budget amendment.

What may be strongest Second Amendment rights bill ever in Texas is on it’s way to Governor Greg Abbott’s desk and law. It’s also bringing some some strong emotions from both sides on the issue.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

