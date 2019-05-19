Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (5/19/19)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Nexstar Media Group/KAMC News)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) - Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

We all love fireworks, right? It's been legal to buy then in the county on specific days around Independence Day and New Year's Day. Lubbock County Commissions recently decided to add the Memorial Day weekend to that schedule. That decision is leaving some people mad, who say it takes away from the holiday's meaning.

Portions of Farm-to-Market Road 41 is being renamed as a memorial to one of Lubbock's most well-known leaders, David Nelson.

Also, we'll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs each Sunday morning at 11:30 a.m. and Sunday evenings at 11:05 p.m.

Don't forget to vote in our weekly poll question. Should people convicted of a felony crime be allowed to vote while serving their sentence?