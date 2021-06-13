Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (6/13/21)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

Governor Greg Abbott makes upgrades to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, Inc. the law here in Lone Star State. This all comes as Lubbock Power & Light says to prepare for your electric bills to go even higher.

The City of Lubbock Charter Review Committee is recommending salary increases for the mayor and members of the city council.

Lubbock County Elections Administrator Dorothy Kennedy has resigned from the post she’s held since 2003.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

