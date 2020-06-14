Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (6/14/20)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

Political change depends on the number of voters who head to the polls this fall. We look at state conventions to rally the voting troops, which may be more important that ever.

The pause is over and it’s time to pay the rent. Those who can’t are finding themselves in court. However, there is more help coming for some of you.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. and 11:05 p.m. on KAMC.

You can watch additional segments of the broadcast below:

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery efforts in Lubbock and the South Plains