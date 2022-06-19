LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Those hoping to take a dip in the Montelongo Pool will have to find another way to cool off this summer. A City of Lubbock councilmember says the recently announced closing of the pool this season is a “red flag.” Is a leaky pool a sign of a much more expensive problem?

Challenges from the pandemic, inflation, supply chain issues and the economy have halted progress on the future Lubbock County Expo Center. We caught up with Chairman of the Board Randy Jordan to get an update on where things stand with the project.

Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees President Zach Brady and Lubbock City Council District 1 councilmember Christy Martinez-Garcia are Bryan’s guests this week.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs Sundays on KAMC.

You can watch the broadcast in the view player above this article.