Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (6/21/20)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

We sit down with Lubbock State Senator Charles Perry and discuss the Ports-to-Plains project and what it will ultimately mean for Lubbock.

With the recent deaths of unarmed African-Americans by police and racial tensions at an all-time high, our team talks with some experts on where do we go from here as a nation.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

You can watch additional segments of the broadcast below: