LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

One decision from the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday reframes much of the political landscape and will impact the upcoming November elections. We’ll discuss the fallouts from abortion ruling by the SCOTUS.

Cases involving debt problems have skyrocketed in Lubbock and Lubbock County. An important decision by Lubbock County workers may bring some hope to a lot of people.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Local attorney John Gibson and Lubbock County District 4 Justice of the Peace Lance Cansino are Bryan’s guests this week.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs Sundays on KAMC.

You can watch the broadcast in the view player below.