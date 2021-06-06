Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (6/6/21)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

It’s been exactly one week since 70 percent of Lubbock Power & Light made the switch to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, Inc. (ERCOT) grid. Meanwhile in Austin, some power grid reforms were passed in during recent legislative session. However, many said it wasn’t enough. Could Governor Greg Abbott tell lawmakers to try again in a special session?

When would a special session take place if Governor Greg Abbott decides to call one? Last time we saw Mr. Abbott he wasn’t happy about how things ended in regular legislative session.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. and 10:35 p.m. on KAMC.