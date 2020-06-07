Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (6/7/20)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

Texas Democrats are trying a convention this year without the convention hall. Can their online event really rally their troops to vote this November?

Business owners face risk every day, but may are asking why COVID-19 relief isn’t including relief from legal liability.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. and 11:05 p.m. on KAMC.

You can watch segments of the broadcast below: