Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (6/9/19)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) – Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

Residents are concerned about ongoing water contamination near the former Reese Air Force Base on the western side of the Lubbock County. The U.S. Air Force says the problem will soon be fixed.

A week of complaints and concerns across the state have caught the attention of Governor Abbott. Plumbers found out they no longer need a license to do their line of work.

Speaking of Governor Abbott, he’s signed several new items into law including the banning of red light cameras in the state and a measure to allow “beer to go.”

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs each Sunday morning at 11:30 a.m. and Sunday evenings at 11:05 p.m.

