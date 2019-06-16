Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (6/16/19)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Nexstar Media Group/KAMC News)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) - Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

Sometimes political achievements are obvious and sometimes they depend on your point of view. This past week we got different points of view on property tax reform, from Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope and State Representative Dustin Burrows.

A zeal to be frugal wit your local tax dollars and keeping costs low is a good thing. However, it may actually do more harm than good for local firefighters. We'll take a closer look at a big problem.

Also, we'll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs each Sunday morning at 11:30 a.m. and Sunday evenings at 11:05 p.m.

You can watch segments of the broadcast below:



Don't forget to vote in our weekly poll as well. Do you believe Congress should vote to allow birth control pills to be available without a prescription?