Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (6/16/19)
LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) - Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.
Sometimes political achievements are obvious and sometimes they depend on your point of view. This past week we got different points of view on property tax reform, from Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope and State Representative Dustin Burrows.
A zeal to be frugal wit your local tax dollars and keeping costs low is a good thing. However, it may actually do more harm than good for local firefighters. We'll take a closer look at a big problem.
Also, we'll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.
Don't forget to vote in our weekly poll as well. Do you believe Congress should vote to allow birth control pills to be available without a prescription?
Talking Points with Bryan Mudd: Do you believe Congress should vote to allow birth control pills to be available without a prescription? Cast your vote in our weekly poll here: https://t.co/1ClMSLHAqq pic.twitter.com/8fuvKLLZBD— KAMC News (@KAMCNews) June 16, 2019
