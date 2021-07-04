Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (7/04/21)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock City Council has a list of road projects worth $175 million that will go to voters for approval in November. About $42 million would go to toward fixing up Broadway. The bricks would stay, which represents a roughly 100-year tradition in Lubbock of having brick streets.

City Councilman Jeff Griffith talks with Bryan Mudd in Talking Points (segment 1 below).

Griffith said Lubbock’s advantage over other places in Texas is mobility. He said the upcoming bond issue will continue that advantage – assuming voters approve.

You can watch segments of the broadcast in the video players below: