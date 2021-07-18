Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (7/18/21)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas, Inc. asked a judge to reconsider his dismssal of a lawsuit against the City of the Lubbock. The City of Lubbock has fired back. We’ll have the latest on the abortion fight.

The next step of a $60 million investment into the Lubbock Police Department was unveiled this past week with the groundbreaking of the new LPD headquarters. Will the Lubbock City Council also make an investment in officer’s paychecks in the near future?

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. and 10:35 p.m. on KAMC.

You can watch segments of the broadcast below: