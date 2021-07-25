Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (7/25/21)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

Would you take your family to the proposed downtown park in Lubbock? Better yet, would live and work near that park?

We give a tip of the rocking chair to a pioneer of West Texas Farm policy this week. He’s calling it a careet after decades of hard work.

Bryan’s guests this week include State Representative Dustin Burrows and Drew Landy, Associate Professor of Government of South Plains College.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. and 10:35 p.m. on KAMC.

