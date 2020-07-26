Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (7/26/20)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

Quiet a lot of things have been going on lately with the state’s Republican party. Those include a change in their convention venue and format, not to mention a change in leadership. We’ll take a look at what’s next for someone who was part of the changes.

Business owners are hoping for no more changes to COVID-19 restrictions that may be good for health but lousy for their bottom lines and our economy.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. and 11:05 p.m. on KAMC.

You can watch segments of the broadcast below:

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery efforts in Lubbock and the South Plains