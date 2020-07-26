Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (7/26/20)

Local News

by: EverythingLubbock.com Web Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar Media Group/KAMC News)

Most important to you: Local coronavirus coverage highlights

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

Quiet a lot of things have been going on lately with the state’s Republican party. Those include a change in their convention venue and format, not to mention a change in leadership. We’ll take a look at what’s next for someone who was part of the changes.

Business owners are hoping for no more changes to COVID-19 restrictions that may be good for health but lousy for their bottom lines and our economy.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. and 11:05 p.m. on KAMC.

You can watch segments of the broadcast below:

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery efforts in Lubbock and the South Plains

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar