Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (7/28/19)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) – Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

It’s campaign announcement season, so we’ll tell you who’s tossing their hats into the ring and for which races.

There are calls for a Lubbock County constable to resign over comments he made about shooting minorities. We’ll show you the county’s human resources report on the matter.

The Lubbock City Council is spending $3 million to furnish Citizens Tower. The money was included in the original $64 million budget for the building’s renovation and transformation.

