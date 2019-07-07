Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (7/7/19)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) – Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

It not just lobbying state leaders working on the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo. Texas Tech leadership has been in Washington and had a new federal partnership that could pay big dividends here for years.

While the nation is fixated on the border, we take a look at a different view from Texans with a passion to bring separated families back together. They’ve been doing it for years.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

