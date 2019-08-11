Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (8/11/19)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) – Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

While Texas loosens gun restrictions, President Trump seems ready to call for tighter gun laws following the tragedies in El Paso and Dayton. What do you think?

If you think the state’s changes to the marijuana laws makes it alright for you to use the drug, the Lubbock District Attorney says not so fast.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Don’t forget to vote in our weekly poll question. Do you agree with President Trump, who said it may be time to look at expanded background checks and red flag gun laws in this country?