Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (8/15/21)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

As many doctors and nurses in Texas leave the profession, there is an renewed need by patients and hospitals as COVID-19 cases spike once again. The recent spike is due to the the ‘Delta variant’ of the virus. Governor Abbott and the Texas Department of State Health Services announced this past week some help is on the way.

The Lubbock Police Department held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and opened the doors to the new East Lubbock division patrol station this past week. It’s the first of two division patrol stations in the works for the Hub City, including a new police headquarters. The hope is this changes the look and perception of the department.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. and 10:35 p.m. on KAMC.



You can watch segments of broadcast in the video players below: