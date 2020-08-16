Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (8/16/20)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

Lubbock officials had to answer for their COVID-19 response this week when Governor Greg Abbott visited the Hub City. Luckily, the news has been better.

The news is not good for those who’ve had their working lives grind to a halt because of the virus. It sounded like President Trump was going to keep some of them from being evicted. However, that’s not the case.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. and 10:35 p.m. on KAMC.

You can watch additional segments of the broadcast below: