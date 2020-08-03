Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (8/2/20)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

President Donald Trump took West Texas by storm this past week with a stop in the Permian Basin. What exactly was the point of his visit?

We’ll have a one on one conversation with Texas U.S. Senator John Cornyn as he enters the final stretch toward election day. He’ll discuss why Lubbockites and South Plains residents should choose him again for Congress.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. and 11:05 p.m. on KAMC.