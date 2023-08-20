LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC)– Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your talking points for the week.

Jodey Arrington returned to the South Plains to hear what farmers want from the new farm bill. Here’s what he had to say. Also, the Lubbock County Commissioners approved a bond election for the November Ballot, which includes a 35 million dollar facility for the Medical Examiner.

Lubbock’s big three school districts officially returned to school on Wednesday and adopted some safety precautions.

Segment 1: School Safety Measures

Segment 2: Five Good Minutes with City Manager Jarret Atkinson