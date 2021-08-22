Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (8/22/21)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

The Lubbock County Commissioner’s Court says the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is way overdue for a pay raise, but the budget won’t cover it. We’ll break down the proposed tax increase and how you’ll have a say-so at polls come November.

We’ll speak with Texas District 19 Congressman Jodey Arrington about the recent breakdown of order in Afghanistan. What’s next for the people in that country? What about those who helped Americans over the last 20 years?

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. and 10:35 p.m. on KAMC.

