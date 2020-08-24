Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (8/23/20)

EDITORS NOTE: Due to a recording issue, you will see several seconds of black video in between each segment.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

With the 2019 novel coronvirus still around, many people would like to be able to vote from home and just mail in their ballots. However, only certain people will be able to do this task.

Public protests are certainly okay in this country but the rioting is not. State leaders are fighting back against those who want to take money away from police. Our local congressman wants to add a punishment to the rioters.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. and 10:35 p.m. on KAMC.

You can watch segments of the broadcast in the video player above this article.

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery efforts in Lubbock and the South Plains