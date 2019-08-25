Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (8/25/19)

LUBBOCK, Texas – Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.



This week, the silence is broken. District 83 Representative Dustin Burrows is talking about his now infamous meeting with Texas Speaker of the House Dennis Bonnen and Michael Quinn Sullivan, the head of Empower Texans.

Lubbock ISD’s school board votes to lower part of your property taxes. We’ll have the details.

Vice President Mike Pence was in Artesia, New Mexico this past week to talk about the need to support the USMCA, the replacement for NAFTA.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs each Sunday morning at 11:30 a.m. and Sunday evenings at 11:05 p.m.

