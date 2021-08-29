Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (8/29/21)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

The Lubbock Independent School District Board of Trustees have set a lower tax rate for this year, but that doesn’t mean you won’t pay a lot more. The board’s president is not happy about that news.

Senator Ted Crus (R-Texas) made a stop in the Hub City this past week where he took part in a closed roundtable discussion with local law enforcement to discuss their needs and the challenges they are facing throughout West Texas.

Is it common sense or short sightedness? There are many opinions about a bill in Austin dealing with transgender athletes that was written by a Lubbock state senator.

