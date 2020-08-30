Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (8/30/20)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

In this time of COVID-19 and when many families are struggling, is it the right time for a school district to be talking about a bond election and a tax increase? Leaders in one South Plains school district say they don’t have a choice.

You sign up for the “do not call” list and even try to block the source, but those political calls and text messages still make it around those measures. We look at why campaigns seem adamant about getting their messages to your phone.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. and 10:35 p.m. on KAMC.

You can watch additional segments of the broadcast below: