Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (8/9/20)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

A citizens group got their petition together and tried to push out Levelland’s mayor this past week. A city official said they had more than enough signatures to get it done. However, what they got was something else entirely.

Another petition has been out there to try and stop the rumored return of Planned Parenthood to Lubbock. It’s no longer a rumor, and the petition’s creator is ready for a fight.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. and 11:05 p.m. on KAMC.

