Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (8/26/18)

LUBBOCK, Texas - Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

It's hard to be the man who replaces the man. On today's show we'll talk with Texas Tech University's newly named interim chancellor, Dr. Ted Mitchell.

How do you build small town West Texas into an economic and social powerhouse? District 19 Congressman Jodey Arrington hopes to get by with a little help from your friends.

Also, we'll have a recap all the local, state and national political news.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs each Sunday morning at 11:30 a.m. and Sunday evenings at 11:05 p.m.

You can watch all four segments of the broadcast below: