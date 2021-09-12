Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (9/12/21)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

On this week’s program, we’ll take a closer look at what’s inside the City of Lubbock’s new proposed budget. There is a tax rate cut, but it will probably won’t save you any money.

You can now beer and wine earlier on Sundays. It’s one of the more than 660 new Texas laws that went in effect on September 1. There were actually several new laws dealing with alcohol. Most make it easier for Texas companies to make different kinds of beer and wine.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. and 10:35 p.m. on KAMC.

