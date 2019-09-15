Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (9/15/19)

LUBBOCK, Texas – Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

Ten Democratic presidential candidates took the stage Thursday evening at the Texas Southern University in Houston for their third debate. They’re trying to turn their campaigns up and turn the Lone Star State blue. The debate was broadcast to a national audience on the ABC and Univision networks.

Our Washington correspondent Anna Wiernicki recently spoke with two congressmen from Texas who shared their compelling stories of September 11, 2001.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs each Sunday morning at 11:30 a.m. and Sunday evenings at 11:05 p.m.

Don’t forget to vote in our weekly poll. If you sell a gun to a stranger, are you willing to require that the buyer submit to a background check before the sale?