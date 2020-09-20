Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (9/19/20)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

Effective tax rates have gone the way of crowded football stadiums during the COVD-19 pandemic. The problem for all of us during budget season is that local leaders think effective rates can’t pay the bills.

If you’re having an hard time paying your own bills right now, the Lubbock County Elections Office could help you out. They’re looking to hire some poll workers for the November 3 election.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. and 10:35 p.m. on KAMC.

You can watch segments of the broadcast below: