Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (9/19/21)

The Lubbock City Council approved next year’s budget during a meeting this past week. Streets, safety and city services highlight the priorities in the $945 million budget.

What does redistricting actually mean and why should Texas citizens care? On this week’s broadcast, we’ll give you some before answers before lawmakers return to work in Austin for a third Special Session of the Texas Legislature.

If the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that cities need a 21st century health department to help with medical challenges. The challenge now is how to pay for them.

Lubbock City Council Randy Christian and State Representative Dustin Burrows are Bryan’s guests this week.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

