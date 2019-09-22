Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (9/22/19)

LUBBOCK, Texas – Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.



Groundbreaking was held Thursday in Amarillo for the new Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine after years of work, political posturing and fundraising.

What do you think about changes to federal and state gun laws? Some hate the idea, while others feel it should have occurred a long time ago. All sides seem to now be listening to the voters.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs each Sunday morning at 11:30 a.m. and Sunday evenings at 11:05 p.m.

You can watch additional segments of the broadcast below:

Don’t forget to vote in our weekly poll question. Would you support a mandatory program in which the government requires owners of assault-style weapons to turn in those weapons in exchange for money?