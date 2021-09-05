Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (9/5/21)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

On this week’s broadcast, we’ll recap some of the new laws that are now on the books here in Texas including two controversial ones: the abortion restriction and the permitless gun carry.

Speaking of permitless carry or constitutional carry, the Lubbock Police Department is reminding gun owners to please remember the rules.

Many school administrators across Texas still are not sure about all the legal rules about mask mandates for students.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. and 10:35 p.m. on KAMC.

