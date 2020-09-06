Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (9/6/20)

Local News

by: EverythingLubbock.com Web Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar Media Group/KAMC News)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

We’ll talk one-on-on with Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope about a recent vote he cast in Lubbock City Council that many have called a clear cut conflict of interest.

You’ve probably seen and heard the political ads running on television from The Lincoln Project. It’s a campaign made up of current and former Republicans actively trying to defeat President Donald Trump this November. They told us West Texas voters could help their cause.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. and 10:35 p.m. on KAMC.

You can watch segments of the broadcast below:

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery efforts in Lubbock and the South Plains

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar