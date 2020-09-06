Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (9/6/20)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

We’ll talk one-on-on with Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope about a recent vote he cast in Lubbock City Council that many have called a clear cut conflict of interest.

You’ve probably seen and heard the political ads running on television from The Lincoln Project. It’s a campaign made up of current and former Republicans actively trying to defeat President Donald Trump this November. They told us West Texas voters could help their cause.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. and 10:35 p.m. on KAMC.

You can watch segments of the broadcast below:

