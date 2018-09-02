Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (9/2/18)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC NEWS) - Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

Senatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke is facing some backlash reigniting the debate over NFL football players kneeling during the national anthem.

Congressman Jodey Arrington was in the Hub City this past week and gives us an update on the 2018 Farm Bill negotiations.

The Lubbock City Council is moving forward with a one-cent property tax increase. The money will go toward increasing public safety.

We'll also spend five good minutes with Justin Nelson, the democratic candidate for Texas Attorney General.

Plus, we recap all your local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs each Sunday morning at 11:30 a.m. and Sunday evenings at 11:05 p.m.

You can also watch segments of the broadcast below:

Don't forget to cast your vote in our weekly poll question: